Brett Rypien, Broncos lead Jets 17-13 at halftime

The lights do not appear too bright for Brett Rypien. (Or Mark Rypien, as Broncos coach Vic Fangio called him when announcing Rypien’s starting assignment.)

In his first start, Rypien has completed 9 of 11 passes for 141 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has the Broncos holding a 17-13 lead at halftime.

Rypien is the ninth starting quarterback the Broncos have had since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. He is the third starting quarterback for them this season.

The Broncos are only 27-40 since Manning walked away, but they are halfway to their first win of 2020.

Rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy made a play for Rypien, jumping over Jets cornerback Pierre Desir to steal a 48-yard touchdown pass. Melvin Gordon added a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:37 remaining in the second quarter, giving the Broncos a 17-10 lead.

The Jets added a 38-yard Sam Ficken field goal with 15 seconds left in the half to draw within four points.

The Jets settled for field goals on their final two drives of the half after reaching the Denver 8 and 20.

Sam Darnold, who briefly left with an injury, has run for a 46-yard touchdown and has 63 yards on four carries. He has completed 13 of 23 passes for 130 yards. Joe Flacco, who came into a game as a backup for the first time in his career, went 2-for-2 for 16 yards.

The Jets have 207 yards.

The Broncos have 186 yards. Officials have cited the Jets Defense for pass interference, two roughing the passes penalties and two unnecessary roughness penalties.

