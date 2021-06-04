Brett Pesce with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Brett Pesce (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 06/03/2021
Lampley was essentially the voice of boxing for three decades when he was at HBO and he remains the sport’s preeminent play-by-play man.
The International Olympic Committee has named hospitality firm On Location as their exclusive global hospitality provider for all summer and winter Olympic and Paralympic Games until 2028, it said on Wednesday. The IOC traditionally worked with authorised ticket resellers (ATRs) in several territories or countries to provide hospitality and ticketing services to fans wanting to attend the Olympics. "On Location will deliver world-class hospitality experiences for fans and Olympic stakeholders alike, with packages including tickets, travel, accommodation and unique in-venue and host city hospitality," the IOC said.
It was a brilliant performance most of the way for Haney, who had stood in the pocket and repeatedly beat Linares to the punch.
The chances of Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon are receding after it emerged she could have her ranking frozen if her mental health struggles force her to take a prolonged break from tennis. There is growing expectation that the world No 2 will pull out of a second Grand Slam following her French Open withdrawal that sent shockwaves through sport and sparked an unprecedented debate over the demands on tennis players and other elite athletes. After threatening to throw her out of their tournaments
If your name isn‘t Truex, Busch or Harvick, you haven‘t won a NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway in the past decade. NASCAR‘s premier division returns to the 2.52-mile road course north of San Francisco for the first time since 2019, given that the scheduled 2020 race there was squelched by the coronavirus pandemic. […]
The Dodgers, as usual, are big favorites on Monday night.
A two-game slate caps off Memorial Day weekend in the NBA.
PARIS (Reuters) -American Serena Williams survived a scare in the first ever night session match at the French Open as she edged out Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6(6) 6-2 in the first round on Monday. Organisers have introduced night matches under the Philippe Chatrier Court lights this year to provide some late drama for the fans but the match was played in an empty stadium because of a COVID-19 curfew in the French capital. The flat atmosphere hardly helped the 39-year-old Williams who squandered a 5-2 lead in the first set against a tricky opponent who battled back to move into a tiebreaker.
Castroneves is now one of four men with four Indy 500 wins
Logan Paul may be a YouTube celebrity, but he will have a significant size advantage vs. Floyd Mayweather in Sunday's eight-round exhibition match.
The three-time NBA champion outlined what Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard's first priority should be this offseason.
Cody Bellinger had a grand slam and six RBIs during an 11-run first inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 14-3 victory at home Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning and didn't make their first out until No. 9 hitter Walker Buehler struck out. Los Angeles had scored six times by then.
Daryl Morey decided to light conspiracy theories ablaze on Thursday with a tweet about Warriors star Steph Curry. By Adam Hermann
With Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski stepping down, it's a good time to reflect on the best coaches in men's college basketball history.
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition match against YouTube star-turned-amateur boxer Logan Paul on Sunday could amount to little more than an easy paycheck for the undefeated former world champion, who leveled a withering assessment of his opponent's odds on Thursday. "I'm fighting a YouTuber who thinks he's a real fighter and I'm getting crazy money for it," Mayweather told reporters at Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, adding he had already made $30 million in the leadup to the fight. Mayweather, who was world champion in five weight divisions, last came out of retirement in 2017, when he defeated mixed martial arts competitor Conor McGregor.
Suns point guard Chris Paul – with a $44,211,146 player option – could be the third-highest-paid player in the NBA next season.
Say what you will about him, Logan Paul is not a stupid young man.
Rickie Fowler sported sunglasses on Thursday at the Memorial Tournament, but it wasn't all about fashion for Fowler.
Trae Young's surging development and confidence have Atlanta on the verge of its first playoff series win in five years.
It appears the Ravens have taken themselves out of the Julio Jones sweepstakes.