Brett Neilon, Andrew Vorhees loved playing for Caleb Williams in his Heisman Trophy season

USC’s offensive linemen had a great time playing with — and for — Caleb Williams, helping him to the 2022 Heisman Trophy. You’re likely aware that Caleb invited the USC offensive line to the Heisman ceremony in New York. His gratitude to his teammates was widely apparent. It’s part of the brotherhood USC created on the offensive side of the ball this year. It was wonderful to see how these players bonded on and off the field.

The appreciation for Williams is evident in linemen Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees. They didn’t play in the Cotton Bowl, but after the regular season ended, they talked to ESPN about the special qualities of their Heisman quarterback:

“Blocking for him during the game, I don’t always get to see what’s doing behind me,” Neilon said. “But when I go back and watch the film, I’m like, ‘Wow, he really made a huge play here,’ when I thought it was just like a routine throw. Playing with him on the field is special, but then you rewatch that tape, you really get to see, he’s a playmaker. He’s just a gamer.”

“He’s just been incredible,” said offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees. “I think that’s why you hear that ‘H’ word thrown out. He’s been Superman out there.”

The admiration and respect Caleb Williams’ teammates have for him is, in many ways, worth more than the Heisman Trophy itself. It was and is and will remain a special part of the 2022 USC football team.

