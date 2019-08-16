Brett Moffitt wins wild playoff opener for Trucks at Bristol
Moffitt led 66 laps en route to the win, his third of the 2019 season and tenth of his career. The victory also secures his place in the second round of the playoffs.
The final stage kicked off with a jumbled up running order. First, Chastain was sent to the rear of the field with a safety violation on pit road.
Ben Rhodes and Parker Kligerman were the first two drivers off pit road with two tires while Grant Enfinger and Sheldon Creed stayed out.
Chastain drove back up to 15th as Tyler Dippel and Brennan Poole collided behind him, forcing another yellow.
As the laps ticked away, the contact got more frequent and tempers flared throughout the pack. Two playoff drivers in Matt Crafton and Stewart Friesen ended up getting together, sending the latter spinning.
Several other incidents slowed the final stage including a spin by Raphael Lessard while battling for position with Chastain inside the top-five.
With 11 laps to go, the red flag was called after Natalie Decker's truck was actually spun out by a wrecker that was attempting to push her back to the pits.
The full moon is the only explanation for some of the things we've seen tonight 🤭 pic.twitter.com/7NnG1UVTeo
— NASCAR Gander Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) August 16, 2019
The race resumed with 11 laps to go, but soon returned to yellow as Sam Mayer ended up against the outside wall.
This set-up a three-lap dash where Chandler Smith briefly challenged Moffitt before the reigning series champion drove off with the race win.
Chastain crossed the line third, Friesen fourth and Enfinger fifth.
.@BMSupdates always leaves us with some relationships to mend. pic.twitter.com/qRw3EonEes
— NASCAR Gander Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) August 16, 2019
Stage 1
Brett Moffitt lead the race from pole position, closely pursued by Ross Chastain.
There was an incident within the first five laps as Gus Dean went spinning, causing Sheldon Creed to get into the back of Jesse Little, who went spinning as well.
Chastain was able to take the lead on the following restart and held off Moffitt for the stage win as they sliced through slower traffic.
Johnny Sauter was third followed by Ben Rhodes, Chandler Smith, Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen, Tyler Ankrum, John-Hunter Nemechek and Austin Hill.
Stage 2
While the leaders opted to stay out, Sauter pitted from third and a handful of trucks came with him.
On the restart, Moffitt was able to take the lead from Chastain on the outside just before another caution for a spinning Angela Ruch.
Soon after, a playoff contender would find himself in trouble as Sauter got into Nemechek, sending him into the outside wall. Nemechek came back across the track and clipped Sauter's truck, causing right side damage.
Chastain made his way back to the lead but had trouble getting around Sauter, who was desperately trying to stay on the lead lap. Moffitt and Chastain traded the lead multiple times as both drivers tried to find a way around the No. 13 truck, culminating in a last-lap pass on the outside by Moffitt to take the stage win.
Well ... that was awesome
What a move by @Brett_Moffitt to WIN Stage 2 in Bristol. pic.twitter.com/iaBj85pZSd
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 16, 2019
He was followed by Chastain, Smith, Crafton, Friesen, Ankrum, Rhodes, Lessard, Enfinger and Mayer.
1
24
Chevrolet
200
1:36'56.0
2
51
Chandler Smith
Toyota
200
0.743
3
45
Chevrolet
200
1.367
4
52
Chevrolet
200
1.551
5
98
Ford
200
1.808
6
2
Chevrolet
200
2.085
7
88
Ford
200
2.165
8
99
Ford
200
2.298
9
4
Toyota
200
2.440
10
16
Toyota
200
2.467
11
13
Ford
200
2.697
12
46
Toyota
200
2.816
13
75
Chevrolet
200
3.865
14
33
Chevrolet
200
4.258
15
22
Chevrolet
200
4.447
16
20
Chevrolet
200
4.727
17
56
Chevrolet
200
4.878
18
12
Chevrolet
200
5.025
19
30
Toyota
199
1 lap
20
17
Tyler Ankrum
Toyota
194
6 laps
21
21
Sam Mayer
Chevrolet
193
7 laps
22
10
Chevrolet
193
7 laps
23
18
Toyota
192
8 laps
24
02
Chevrolet
175
25 laps
25
54
Toyota
166
34 laps
26
68
Toyota
145
55 laps
27
15
Toyota
136
64 laps
28
3
Chevrolet
102
98 laps
29
8
Chevrolet
75
125 laps
30
44
Chevrolet
65
135 laps
31
34
Toyota
12
188 laps
32
97
Ford
2
198 laps