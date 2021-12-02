Brett McMurphy sees Wisconsin traveling to a familiar bowl game

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy released his final College Football Bowl Projections earlier today in advance of conference championship weekend and the sport’s “Selection Sunday.”

He sees the Badgers traveling to a familiar destination for their bowl game: the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Wisconsin last played in the Outback Bowl in 2015 when Barry Alvarez famously took over after Gary Andersen’s departure. They defeated Auburn 34-31 that day thanks to a 251-yard performance from Melvin Gordon and a 400-yard rushing performance as a team.

We now await the results of this weekend’s conference championship games to see where Wisconsin will travel for its bowl game in a few weeks.

