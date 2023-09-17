Brett McMurphy puts Texas No. 1 in his college football rankings

The Texas Longhorns shook off three quarters of mediocre football to defeat the Wyoming Cowboys in Week 3, 31-10.

In years past, Texas would have lost this game by one score, but third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian made late adjustments to prevent an upset in Austin.

Going into the fourth quarter, the game was tied 10-10 before a 44-yard screen from quarterback Quinn Ewers to wide receiver Xavier Worthy put Texas up 17-10. The Longhorns ultimately broke the game open in the fourth quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points.

After Texas’ 21-point win along with other programs seemingly struggling in their Week 3 matchups, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy believes the Longhorns are the best team in the country. While some people in College Station and Norman might disagree, there is something different in the water in Austin this year.

My @AP_Top25 ballot 1 Texas

2 Florida State

3 Georgia

4 Michigan

5 Washington

6 Penn State

7 USC

8 Oregon

9 Ohio State

10 Notre Dame

11 Oregon State

12 LSU

13 Bama

14 Duke

15 Ole Miss

16 UNC

17 UCLA

18 Utah

19 Wash State

20 Miami

21 OU

22 Colorado

23 Iowa

24 Florida

25 Missouri — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 17, 2023

