Brett McMurphy’s preseason college football rankings
College football insider Brett McMurphy of the Action Network recently released his ballot for the preseason AP Top-25.
Alongside the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, the AP Poll, which is set to be released on August 15, will act as the primary rankings until the College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases theirs on Tuesday, November 1.
We’ll share with you McMurphy’s top-ten rankings, which may surprise some readers once you scroll past No. 3. A few notable members outside of the top-ten include Clemson (No. 11), Arkansas (No. 14), Notre Dame (No. 18), and Tennessee (No. 22).
McMurphy’s top-ten:
Baylor Bears
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Coaches Poll ranking: 10
NC State Wolfpack
William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Coaches Poll ranking: 13
Oregon Ducks
Syndication: The Register Guard
Coaches Poll ranking: 12
Michigan Wolverines
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Coaches Poll ranking: 6
Utah Utes
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Coaches Poll ranking: 8
Texas A&M Aggies
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Coaches Poll ranking: 7
Miami Hurricanes
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
Coaches Poll ranking: 17
Georgia Bulldogs
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Coaches Poll ranking: 3
Ohio State Buckeyes
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Coaches Poll ranking: 2
Alabama Crimson Tide
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Coaches Poll ranking: 1
[listicle id=75515]
1
1
1
1
1
1