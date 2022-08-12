Brett McMurphy’s preseason college football rankings

College football insider Brett McMurphy of the Action Network recently released his ballot for the preseason AP Top-25.

Alongside the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, the AP Poll, which is set to be released on August 15, will act as the primary rankings until the College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases theirs on Tuesday, November 1.

We’ll share with you McMurphy’s top-ten rankings, which may surprise some readers once you scroll past No. 3. A few notable members outside of the top-ten include Clemson (No. 11), Arkansas (No. 14), Notre Dame (No. 18), and Tennessee (No. 22).

McMurphy’s top-ten:

Baylor Bears

Coaches Poll ranking: 10

NC State Wolfpack

Coaches Poll ranking: 13

Oregon Ducks

Coaches Poll ranking: 12

Michigan Wolverines

Coaches Poll ranking: 6

Utah Utes

Coaches Poll ranking: 8

Texas A&M Aggies

Coaches Poll ranking: 7

Miami Hurricanes

Coaches Poll ranking: 17

Georgia Bulldogs

Coaches Poll ranking: 3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Coaches Poll ranking: 2

Alabama Crimson Tide

Coaches Poll ranking: 1

