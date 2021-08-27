Brett McMurphy leaves Spartans out of initial bowl projections

Roughly 65 percent of college football teams will go bowling this season, but college football insider Brett McMurphy doesn’t believe the Spartans will be one of them.

McMurphy — who now writes for The Action Network — released a bowl projections for the upcoming season and Michigan State was left off the list. McMurphy has every team from Michigan except the Spartans in a bowl game.

I’m not surprised to see the Spartans left off his bowl projections list since so many in the national media are down on the Spartans. But I personally believe Michigan State will be bowl eligible when it’s all said and done this year.

Click on the tweet below to see McMurphy’s full bowl projections:

While waiting for Big 10, Pac-12 & ACC’s Super Friends alliance announcement today, here are my bowl projections for @ActionNetworkHQ (including projected spreads). 18 bowls canceled last year, but record 84 teams (65% of FBS) will go bowling this season https://t.co/G2MqvqWqWB — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 24, 2021

List

MSU Football Burning Question: How many games does Michigan State win this season?

Junfu Han/Imagn Content Services, LLC

More Football!