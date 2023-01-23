Brett Maher’s troubles continue with blocked extra point
It has gotten to the point where the excitement is no longer how the Dallas Cowboys score a touchdown.
It is what happens when Brett Maher attempts the PAT.
Maher missed 4 PAT attempts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.
It didn’t get better Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers for the kicker.
His first PAT attempt was blocked.
The good news? Dallas led San Francisco 6-3 after a 4-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz.
At what point does Mike McCarthy simply decide to go for 2-point conversions?
The @49ers block the extra point!
📺: #DALvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/WBXF8YHjXz pic.twitter.com/VZmmAkZASN
— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2023
If you’ve ever wondered what a thousand-yard stare looks like… pic.twitter.com/rbWYxBhfTf
— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 23, 2023