Brett Maher nails 50-yard field goal to lift Cowboys over Bengals
What a Rush!
With Cooper Rush starting at quarterback for the injured Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys got a 50-yard field goal from Brett Maher as time expired to earn a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Texas.
The Bengals trailed 17-3 at halftime, kept the Cowboys off the scoreboard in the second half, and scored 14 points to tie the game.
Rush led a 6-play, 33-yard drive that set up Maher for the winning kick. He was 19-of-35 passing for 235 yards and 1 TD.
DALLAS COWBOYS 50 YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! @dallascowboys #CINvsDAL pic.twitter.com/NpMsccEt4s
— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
The Bengals fell to 0-2, not the start the AFC representative from the Super Bowl last season expected.
The Bengals are the first team in the Super Bowl era to start 0-2 despite being at least a 7 point favorite in each game. pic.twitter.com/StQi0CXNQx
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 18, 2022
As is typical for a kicker. Maher has had plenty of comings and goings with Dallas.
September 10, 2022: The Dallas Cowboys activated K Brett Maher from the practice squad.
August 31, 2022: The Dallas Cowboys signed K Brett Maher to the practice squad.
August 30, 2022: The Dallas Cowboys released K Brett Maher.
August 9, 2022: The Dallas Cowboys signed K Brett Maher.
February 22, 2022: The New Orleans Saints waived K Brett Maher.
November 19, 2021: The New Orleans Saints signed K Brett Maher.
August 21, 2021: The New Orleans Saints waived K Brett Maher.
August 17, 2021: The New Orleans Saints placed K Brett Maher on IR.
August 16, 2021: The New Orleans Saints waived K Brett Maher.
August 10, 2021: The New Orleans Saints signed K Brett Maher.
March 20, 2021: The Arizona Cardinals waived K Brett Maher.
December 25, 2020: The Arizona Cardinals assigned K Brett Maher to the practice squad.
December 14, 2020: The Houston Texans released K Brett Maher.
October 12, 2020: The Houston Texans assigned K Brett Maher to the practice squad.
September 30, 2020: The Washington Football Team released K Brett Maher.
September 1, 2020: The New York Jets released K Brett Maher.
August 31, 2020: The New York Jets waived K Brett Maher.
February 3, 2020: The New York Jets activated K Brett Maher.
December 10, 2019: The Dallas Cowboys released K Brett Maher.
December 9, 2019: The Dallas Cowboys waived K Brett Maher.
April 4, 2018: The Dallas Cowboys signed K Brett Maher.
May 3, 2017: The Cleveland Browns released K Brett Maher.
May 2, 2017: The Cleveland Browns waived K Brett Maher.
March 20, 2017: The Cleveland Browns signed K Brett Maher.