Brett Maher nails 50-yard field goal to lift Cowboys over Bengals

What a Rush!

With Cooper Rush starting at quarterback for the injured Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys got a 50-yard field goal from Brett Maher as time expired to earn a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Texas.

The Bengals trailed 17-3 at halftime, kept the Cowboys off the scoreboard in the second half, and scored 14 points to tie the game.

Rush led a 6-play, 33-yard drive that set up Maher for the winning kick. He was 19-of-35 passing for 235 yards and 1 TD.

The Bengals fell to 0-2, not the start the AFC representative from the Super Bowl last season expected.

The Bengals are the first team in the Super Bowl era to start 0-2 despite being at least a 7 point favorite in each game. pic.twitter.com/StQi0CXNQx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 18, 2022

