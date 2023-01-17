Brett Maher misses fourth straight PAT in Cowboys’ wild-card game against Bucs

Barry Werner
Pity the fool who played playoff fantasy football and had Brett Maher as their kicker.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker set an astonishing playoff mark when he missed three consecutive PATs Monday night as the Dallas Cowboys were having their way with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half.

For an encore, in the second half, Maher missed another extra point. For those counting that made four in a row at Raymond James and Stadium and five overall, counting a miss against the Washington Commanders in Week 18.

The fourth miss came after Michael Gallup walked — ran? — a tight rope in the back of the end zone and caught Dak Prescott’s third TD pass of the game.

The Cowboys led 24-0 in the third quarter but they had to wonder what was going on with their kicker’s footwork and what was in his head.

