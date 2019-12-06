Brett Maher happy with kicks against Bears: “I hit every ball pretty well tonight”

Brett Maher missed a 42-yard field goal against the Chicago Bears and had a kickoff go out of bounds to give the Bears premium field position for a fourth quarter scoring drive that sealed their fate in a 31-24 loss on Thursday night.

Maher’s missed field goal would have tied the game at 10-10 with five minutes left in the first half. His kickoff out of bounds came immediately came after Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to close the Chicago lead to 24-14 on the opening play of the fourth quarter. With starting field position at the 40-yard line, it took the Bears just three plays and a pass inference penalty to go the 60 yards needed for a touchdown that effectively ended the Cowboys’ chances of a late rally.

But despite the negative results, Maher wasn’t particularly displeased with the way he kicked the ball Thursday night.

“I hit every ball pretty well tonight,” Maher said, via Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan. “I’ll put my head on the pillow tonight feeling good about I did this week. I feel good.”

The Cowboys may be slightly less enthused.

Maher has missed three consecutive field goals in the 40-49-yard range and is 1-for-5 for the season from that distance. They worked out kickers this week after Maher missed both of his field goal attempts against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving last week. However, they elected to stick with Maher, who they decided a year ago was good enough to send former Pro Bowl kicker Dan Bailey packing.

“Well, the [tryout] kickers weren’t exactly kicking very good,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in the pregame show on 105.3 The Fan. “It shows you why, when your kicker misses a field goal, you don’t go out on the street and get another one.”

Maher has now missed 10 of his 30 field goal attempts this season for Dallas.