Brett Maher finally makes an extra point as Cowboys lead 31-6

It’s over . . . even the kicking drama.

Dak Prescott threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb on fourth-and-three. That brought out kicker Brett Maher for a fifth chance to make his first PAT. He did, drawing mock cheers even from Bucs fans.

It was the only drama left in a game dominated by the Cowboys, who have 424 yards and have scored touchdowns on five of eight possessions.

The Cowboys lead 31-6 with 10:13 left.

Lamb was wide open for a walk-in score and now has four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. Prescott is 25-of-32 for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

Maher set a modern-era record with four missed extra points. He missed the first two wide right, the third wide left and the fourth off the top of the right upright.

Maher missed his only PAT in Week 18, giving him a streak of five consecutive misses.

The Cowboys surely have kickers lined up for tryouts Tuesday. They didn’t need the extra points to win Monday. They will need them next week against the 49ers, assuming they hold on the final nine minutes.

