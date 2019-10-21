Brett Maher: “Definitely cool” to be first with three FGs of at least 60 yards

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed two field goals against the Packers in Week Five and missed another one against the Jets in a 24-22 loss in Week Six, so Sunday night was a good time for him to make a case for remaining the kicker in Dallas.

Maher accomplished that mission. He made all four extra points and three field goals he attempted, including a 63-yarder just before halftime that ties him with five others for the second-longest field goal in history. Maher has also made two 62-yard field goals during his career and is the first player to ever hit three field goals of at least 60 yards.

“It’s pretty cool,” Maher said, via ESPN.com. “I didn’t know [it was a record] until I got in here. That’s definitely cool.”

Maher is now 10-of-14 on field goals for the season after going 29-of-36 during his first season with the Cowboys in 2018.