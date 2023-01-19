Brett Maher, Cowboys kicking unit hoping for 'consistent' grass vs. 49ers

Cowboys kicking unit hoping for 'consistent' grass vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After an infamous outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher will be glad to know that Levi's Stadium has suitable grass.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Cowboys punter and holder Bryan Anger described what he -- and, by extension, Maher -- looks for when it comes to a suitable playing surface.

"Consistency, I guess," Anger said. "For us, turf is great because turf is consistent. Grass changes things a little bit, but grass should be consistent. It was a little soggy last week. We had to move the ball off the hash a little bit, which is never noticed by anybody ... We'll just keep things as consistent as we can."

The playing surface at Raymond James Stadium was so suboptimal that Anger had to report the conditions in Tampa Bay.

"Unfortunately, the Tampa Bay field is pretty terrible," Anger admitted. "It was when I was there as well too. We sent it into the NFLPA ... it was one of the five worst field surfaces in the NFL."

Despite the poor grass, the Cowboys dominated Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, 31-14, to set up a rematch of the 2021 NFC Wild Card Game with the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

Although Maher missed an NFL-record four PAT attempts against the Buccaneers, the Cowboys trust the 33-year-old enough to play against San Francisco. To that end, Anger is confident that Maher's outing against Tampa Bay was just an outlier.

"Like I said before, Brett is a great kicker," Anger affirmed. "He had an amazing year this year and helped us out a ton. This will be a good game.

"Hopefully, he gets his chance to redeem himself in a big way. Maybe he'll hit a big game-winner or something. He'll be fine."

As a fellow kicker, Anger went into Maher's psyche and how he will approach the Cowboys' matchup with the 49ers.

"He doesn't overreact to things," the 34-year-old shared. "That's the worst thing you can do is overreact and try to make a bunch of changes. We're going to keep it the same.

"It's repetition. Mostly, it's repeating things mentally. That's where he's got a good mental game. We'll be good."

While Anger and the Cowboys have supported Maher after his disastrous outing, Dallas is taking no chances, reportedly signing former 49ers kicker Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad.

At any rate, Anger and Maher know that with a new week comes a new playing surface.

49ers fans are hoping that the Cowboys' kickers perform like they did against the Buccaneers, regardless of the playing surface

