Here are Brett Maher’s contract details with the Broncos

When the Denver Broncos released kicker Brandon McManus earlier this month, the team saved $3.75 million in salary cap space. Had he not been released, McManus would have had the sixth-highest cap hit among kickers in the NFL this season.

Denver now has a kicker on a bargain contract set to compete to replace McManus this summer.

Before training camp started last week, the Broncos signed kicker Brett Maher to a one-year contract. That one-year deal includes a $1.08 million salary, a $52,000 signing bonus and a $100,500 roster bonus, according to OverTheCap.com. That will rank 25th among kickers this year.

Despite being paid more than $1 million this season, Maher’s salary cap hit will only be $940,000, according to the Denver Gazette‘s Chris Tomasson. Maher will have a lower cap hit than his salary thanks to the NFL’s Veteran Salary Benefit rule.

Maher will be competing with Elliott Fry for Denver’s kicker job at training camp.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire