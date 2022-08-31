Brett Kern won’t sign with Bills, may not be done with Titans

One of the hardest moves the Tennessee Titans had to make in their quest to get down to 53 players was the release of long-time punter Brett Kern, who spent 13 years with the team and was arguably its most beloved player.

It was a rough turn of events for Kern, who actually looked pretty good in camp and the preseason. However, he was simply outdone by rookie Ryan Stonehouse, who offers a more long-term solution at the position.

But we might not have seen the last of Kern in Nashville.

According to his dad Cal, who was a guest on WLVL’s morning show in Buffalo, Kern is not going to sign with the Buffalo Bills like we thought.

Not only that but the Titans are apparently hoping Kern will keep himself available just in case things with Stonehouse don’t work out.

Punter Brett Kern's dad, Cal, was just on @wlvl's morning show. He said Brett is NOT signing with @BuffaloBills. Titans are encouraging Brett, whom they cut, to stay on the ready in the event their rookie doesn't cut it. Plus, Brett likes the family life he now has in Tennessee — Bob Confer (@bobconfer) August 31, 2022

While this is not exactly a vote of confidence for the rookie, it is a smart move by the Titans to at least attempt. After all, there’s no telling how Stonehouse will perform in the brighter lights of the regular season.

Kern’s desire to stay in Tennessee would be somewhat surprising, as you’d assume the 36-year-old would like to make at least one more run at a Super Bowl, something he’d have an opportunity to do in Buffalo.

However, it’s also understandable that Kern doesn’t want to pick up and leave Tennessee after calling it home for the last 13 years and starting a family there.

It’s possible the Titans will put him on the practice squad, but in that scenario he could (and likely would) be poached by another team. Adding to that, The Draft Network’s Justin Melo reports there are no plans for Kern to join Tennessee’s practice squad as of right now.

Story continues

There are no plans for P Brett Kern to join the #Titans practice squad at this time, per source. Kern was released on Monday following @Titans decision to move forward with undrafted punter Ryan Stonehouse as their starter. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) August 31, 2022

Perhaps Kern will consider just sitting it out and waiting for the Titans to call him. Whatever the case may be, Kern may not be finished in Nashville after all.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire