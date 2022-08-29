Brett Kern thanks Tennessee Titans after being released

With final roster cuts looming, the Tennessee Titans made the decision to release veteran punter Brett Kern, ending his 13-year run with the organization. In an emotional statement on social media, Kern thanked the “Titans Family” for the “honor and privilege” of the past 13 years.

Kern mentioned a number of moments during his time in Tennessee, such as three Pro Bowls, “watching two running backs rush for 2K,” and the “cheers of Nissan Stadium after pinning a team deep:”

Thank you Titans Family 💙 pic.twitter.com/Z7jFFQIJWs — Brett Kern (@brettkern6) August 29, 2022

Kern began his career with the Denver Broncos, signing as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He played part of two seasons in Denver, before joining the Titans after being waived by the Broncos in October of 2009.

Last season, Kern averaged 44.8 yards per punt for the Titans.

In a statement from general manager Jon Robinson, the GM said that Kern “embodies everything we look for in players for the Tennessee Titans.”

