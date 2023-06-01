Brett Kern, best punter in Tennessee Titans history, announces retirement from NFL

One of the highest-regarded and most awarded players in Tennessee Titans history is hanging up his magic-footed cleats for good.

Brett Kern, the punter who spent 13 of his 15 NFL seasons in Nashville and made three Pro Bowls and two All Pro teams, announced his retirement from football Thursday. Kern is the Titans' all-time leader in punts, punt yardage, net punting yards and punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Since 2000, Kern logged the NFL's sixth-most punting yards. For his career, he pinned 39.4% of his punts inside the 20-yard line compared to just 5.8% of his punts going into the end zone for touchbacks.

"To try and get 15 years into 3-4 pages on Microsoft Word, it's been pretty challenging," Kern said in a statement posted on the Titans' website. "It's been emotional, too, just thinking back at certain memories. It's also emotional just because there's such a sense of gratitude to a lot of people who have helped me get this far. And, just knowing it's closing a chapter on a really important part of my life and starting a new one."

Kern last played for the Titans in 2021. The Titans released Kern in August 2022 after a training camp battle with rookie Ryan Stonehouse, who won the job over Kern and was named second-team All Pro in his first season. The Titans signed Kern in October 2009, one day after he was released by the Denver Broncos early in his second pro season.

Kern played on four playoff teams with the Titans, as well as punting for the Philadelphia Eagles in their run to the Super Bowl last season. He led the NFL in yards per punt in 2017, earning his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods in the process. He returned to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and received first-team All Pro honors in 2019 for downing 37 punts inside the 20-yard line compared to just two touchbacks.

"I want to congratulate Brett on an amazing NFL career," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "He was a true professional and one of the important players who helped our organization reach the level of success that we have sustained for a number of years now. After being named to three Pro Bowls, receiving All-Pro honors and setting record after record, he would be on a very short list of the best waiver claims our organization has ever made. Brett will always be considered part of the Titans family, and we wish him continued success in the years to come."

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

