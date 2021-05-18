Brett Hundley visiting Cowboys

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Mike McCarthy wanted a veteran behind Dak Prescott last season, and the Cowboys signed Andy Dalton. It was the first time since Prescott’s rookie season, when he was backed up by Tony Romo, that the Cowboys had an experienced backup.

But Dalton now is the starter in Chicago, leaving the Cowboys in search of a veteran backup.

After having Jeff Driskel in town earlier this month, the Cowboys now will have Brett Hundley visit, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Hundley spent time with McCarthy in Green Bay.

The Packers made Hundley a fifth-round choice in 2015, and he played 15 games with nine starts with Green Bay. Hundley played three games for the Cardinals in 2019, his last game action.

He has nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his career.

The team’s current backup quarterbacks — Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush — have combined for two career starts. DiNucci and Gilbert each started a game for the Cowboys last season, their first career starts, and Rush has three career attempts.

