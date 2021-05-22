Round 3 from Kiawah Island:

PGA Championship leaderboard: Can Mickelson keep it going on moving day; get the updates

Brett Hundley leaves Cowboys workout with no deal imminent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Lenix
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The journey for the Dallas Cowboys to find the proper backup for Dak Prescott has picked up lately. Two weeks ago, they brought in Jeff Driskel for a visit but the six-year veteran left without putting a pen to paper on a deal. Brett Hundley, who backed up Aaron Rodgers for three seasons under Mike McCarthy during his days with the Green Bay Packers, was scheduled to come in for a visit this week with a shot at a reunion with his old coach.

Even though Hundley’s workout went well, it doesn’t appear he’ll be putting a star on his helmet, at least not at the moment. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Hundley will leave Dallas without a deal.

Hundley has only registered 1,902 yards in his first five seasons and has bounced around between three different teams. If nothing does materialize from this situation, the Cowboys will be left to decide if Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush or Ben DiNucci can win the backup role, if they don’t feel any other veterans will be worthy of a look.

Gilbert would likely have the lead if it comes down to what’s currently on the roster. Against the then-undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers last season, his 243-yard performance nearly pulled off the Week 9 upset and was by far the best outing of the three.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • See where PFF ranks David Montgomery among running backs in NFL

    After an impressive 2020 season, Bears RB David Montgomery is finally getting some well-deserved recognition heading into the 2021 season.

  • Full Big House This Fall? State Of Michigan To Lift Capacity Restrictions

    Only family members of players and coaches were allowed at Michigan Stadium last fall — due to government and Big Ten restrictions — to cheer on the Wolverines' football team. In 2021, however, it appears The Big House will be able to be packed, with state of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announcing Thursday that all outdoor capacity restrictions are set to be lifted June 1. Michigan kicks off its season at home Sept. 4 against Western Michigan, and has seven total home games scheduled.

  • Union: Dozens of U.S. Capitol Police have left since Jan. 6 attack

    “We have many officers on the fence about whether to stay with this department.”

  • Jags sign fourth-round selection Jay Tufele

    Former USC DT Jay Tufele is officially under contract with the Jags.

  • Who are the real threats to the Yankees in the AL? | What Are The Odds?

    The SNY crew looks at the latest betting odds for the AL pennant, and debates whether or not the White Sox are a legitimate contender and threat to the Yankees.

  • LeBron James won't face quarantine for violating protocol to attend tequila brand's event

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James violated the NBA’s health and safety protocols but will not face a 10- to 14-day quarantine away from the team.

  • Climbing guide says at least 100 virus cases on Everest

    An expert climbing guide said Saturday that a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials of a COVID-19 cluster on the world’s highest peak. Lukas Furtenbach of Austria, who last week became the only prominent outfitter to halt his Everest expedition due to virus fears, said one of his foreign guides and six Nepali Sherpa guides have tested positive. “I think with all the confirmed cases we know now — confirmed from (rescue) pilots, from insurance, from doctors, from expedition leaders — I have the positive tests so we can prove this,” Furtenbach told The Associated Press in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

  • USPGA Championship 2021 third round: live score and latest updates

    Full leaderboard Third round tee times

  • Tennis-Williams unlikely to equal slam record at Roland Garros, says coach

    Serena Williams is unlikely to win a record equalling 24th Grand slam title on the claycourts of Roland Garros, although her chance will come, the American's long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou told Reuters on Friday. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. The 39-year-old American has since reached four Grand Slam finals, but has failed to match Margaret Court's long-standing record.

  • Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials

    Fred Kerley underlined his impressive sprinting range by winning the 100m in 9.96 seconds, taking two notable scalps in the shape of fellow American Justin Gatlin (10.08) and Canada's Andre De Grasse (10.17), at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday. Kerley, world bronze medallist over 400m in 2019, posted a 9.91 a month ago, the first time he had gone under 10 seconds, and showed it was no fluke on Wednesday with a controlled run and strong last 20 metres in cold conditions to leave Gatlin flailing. Kerley went again over 200m later in the meeting but never really threatened the double as he finished second in 20.27, well adrift of impressive compatriot Kenny Bednarek who won in 19.93.

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor betting preview: Best plays for unification fight

    It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.

  • Suns' Monty Williams named Coach of the Year by fellow coaches

    The NBA's Coach of the Year recipient as voted on by media has not been announced.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks social justice & Bruce Lee, later Mark Haynes on the year of covering the Warriors

    Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.

  • Triple Take: Which UFC pay-per-view main event has been best of 2021?

    The UFC has been on fire on pay-per-view in 2021, but which of the headliners has produced the most memorable win? Our panel discusses.

  • Drivers offer impressions of Circuit of The Americas at Goodyear tire test

    Editor’s note: This story initially ran March 2, 2021. Visions of a five-wide dash past the start-finish line danced through Martin Truex Jr.’s head as he and two other NASCAR Cup Series champions got a glimpse of the Circuit of The Americas road course during Tuesday’s Goodyear tire test in Austin, Texas. Truex, the 2017 […]

  • PGA Championship preview: Odds, storylines, tee times and TV schedule

    Everything you need to prepare for the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course.

  • NHL roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT

    Boston's Craig Smith took advantage of a momentary lapse from goalie Ilya Samsonov to score the winner 5:48 into the second overtime as the host Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 3 of an East Division first-round series on Wednesday night. Smith grabbed a loose puck behind the Capitals' net and wrapped it around the left post and in before Samsonov could get back into position after stopping the puck's momentum behind his goal. The goal gave the Bruins a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

  • Tyson Fury confirms August date vs Joshua

    Tyson Fury over the weekend confirmed the August date for the much-hyped undisputed championship fight against Anthony Joshua, setting up one of the biggest fights in boxing history.

  • Tennis-Federer gets Serena's vote in GOAT debate

    Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.

  • Fantasy Baseball: Blueprint for pulling off a trade in your league

    Not every fantasy manager wants to trade. Here are some ways you can look around your league and determine who might be willing to make a deal.