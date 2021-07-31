Brett Hundley on joining Colts: ‘It’s been a whirlwind’

Amid the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Carson Wentz’s foot injury, the Indianapolis Colts signed veteran Brett Hundley to join the quarterback room while the team decides its course of action.

Hundley’s signing was announced just before Saturday’s training camp practice, which led to him being thrown right into individual drills alongside Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton.

Suffice it to say it’s been a wild few days for Hundley.

”Flying in, throwing the football and working out and then coming to practice. It’s been a whirlwind,” Hundley told reporters Saturday.

Despite the injury to Wentz coming on Thursday, Hundley said he’s been in contact with the Colts for a few days.

Interesting: new Colts QB Brett Hundley says he’d been in talks to sign with the team for a few days, and before Carson Wentz went down with an injury. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) July 31, 2021

It isn’t clear what the outlook of the quarterback room will look like over the next month. The Colts are still waiting on more information regarding Wentz’s diagnosis, which includes a visit to foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.

It seems that Eason will be the one to work with the first-team offense to be the starter should Wentz miss any time during the regular season, a possibility if the opt to have surgery.

Having been in the league for a few years now, Hundley understands the process of learning a new offense in a short amount of time.

“It’s something that you just have to learn. You can’t learn this whole offense in a day. It’s just way too much,” said Hundley. “So really just focusing in on understanding what I need to know now, versus what I can learn later on and emphasizing that is pretty much what I’ll stick to.”

As Wentz is likely out for training camp and the preseason, Hundley is likely to work with the backups Ehlinger and Morton behind Eason, but the preseason games could very well determine who the starter is Week 1 if Wentz does miss time during the regular season.