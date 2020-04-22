Brett Hundley denies ex-wife's abuse claims, plans to countersue

Brett Hundley denied allegations that he abused his ex-wife. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Brett Hundley claims he did not abuse his ex-wife. A lawyer told TMZ the lawsuit filed by Hundley’s ex-wife — in which she claims Hundley was abusive multiple times — is “100 percent false.”

Hundley’s lawyer claims the lawsuit is a “malicious effort at extortion,” and that Hundley’s ex-wife said she would sue Hundley unless he paid $750,000.

The lawsuit alleges Hundley abused his ex-wife before, and during, their marriage. Three separate allegations are detailed, the first of which reportedly occurred in Jan. 2016. The last of which took place in Mar. 2017. Hundley’s ex-wife claims she was choked, broke her ankle, was pushed into a garage door, was thrown onto a pool table and suffered mental anguish as a result of Hundley’s abuse. Hundley’s ex-wife is suing for “battery, domestic violence, emotional distress and negligence,” according to TMZ.

The case could run into some issues, however, as the allegations could fall outside the statute of limitations.

The two met when Hundley was at UCLA. They eventually married, but split up in 2018. They were married for two-and-a-half years.

