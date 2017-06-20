Brett Hundley could start somewhere in 2018

The Packers once served as a quarterback farm system. They developed and then traded Matt Hasselbeck, Mark Brunell and Aaron Brooks for draft picks.

For the first time in 17 years, since they sent Brooks to the Saints for a third-rounder, the Packers could groom their backup quarterback to trade. Brett Hundley enters his third season with hopes of becoming a starter in 2018.

“I’ve always said, I went in the fifth [round], I want a first-round pick from someone trading for me,” Hundley said, via Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Everybody wants the house to be traded for them, because that’s showing you what that team values you for.”

Hundley becomes a free agent in 2019, so he and the Packers need Hundley to have a good preseason to generate interest in the 2018 offseason. Hundley threw 65 passes and had a 129.6 passer rating during the preseason of his rookie year, but he played only 20 snaps and threw only 10 passes in the 2016 exhibition season because of an ankle injury. Hundley, a fifth-round pick in 2015, has only four regular-season appearances, completing 2-of-10 passes for 17 yards and an interception.

Quarterback-needy teams will need to see more from Hundley before making a trade and committing to him as a starter.