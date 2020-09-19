Brett Gardner says he hopes to play for Yankees in 2021

Yankees veteran outfielder Brett Gardner does not want his career to end this season in an empty stadium.

After the Yanks 6-5 win over the Red Sox on Friday night, Gardner spoke about his future with the team despite not playing in the game.

“I definitely don’t want my last games played to be in front of no fans, and obviously would love to have my family have the chance to see me play again,” Gardner said.



The 37-year-old hopes to return to the Yankees in 2021 for his 14th season with the team. He signed a one year, $12.5 million deal after the 2019 season in which he hit a career-high 28 home runs.

“I just know that the last few months playing in front of no fans — my family can watch on TV and see me play, but it’s not the same as in-person," Gardner said. "I’d love that opportunity to do that again next year.

"I feel great and I feel like I can still do it. We’ll see what happens in a few months, but right now I’m just focused on this team and trying to go into the playoffs strong and try and win a World Series.”

Gardner is batting just .198 this season, managing only 22 hits (5 home runs) in 111 at-bats.

The Yankees could still bring Gardner back in 2021, as he has a $10 million option with a $2.5 million buyout.