Brett Favre's projects tied to welfare scandal, according to texts obtained by CBS News

Alejandro claims that when he and members of the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at his community college posted flyers on campus, their free speech rights were violated. "The school apparently found that offensive and later took them down without notice," Alejandro claims. In the video above, Alejandro explains the initiative he was promoting, why he says he believes the flyers were removed, and what he hoped would have happened instead. Plus, Dr. Phil and an audience member weigh in. On Tuesday's episode, "You Said It … Now You're Canceled!" the self-censorship debate continues. Hear from a professor, a lawyer, and more audience members weigh in. Plus, Dr. Phil takes a closer look at a list of terms that are now allegedly off-limits to use. The Dr. Phil producing team reached out to the community college Alejandro attends and they declined to give a statement.