When the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers, it set the wheels in motion for Brett Favre to leave Green Bay and finish his career elsewhere, playing first for the Jets and then for the Vikings. Now Favre thinks the Packers’ selection of Jordan Love will result in Rodgers playing elsewhere as well.

Favre said on Rich Eisen’s show that Rodgers will wear another uniform before his career is over.

“I think he will play somewhere else,” Favre said.

Favre said he talked to Rodgers after the Love pick, but declined to go into specifics about their conversation. Favre did say, however, that the pick sends a message to Rodgers that the team is preparing to move on from him, and that Rodgers shouldn’t have to help out with that process.

“It’s not Aaron’s job to mentor Jordan Love,” Favre said.

Favre thinks the Packers have given Rodgers reason to think about playing elsewhere.

“I guarantee you [the Love pick] got the gears going in Aaron’s mind,” Favre said.

Favre is uniquely situated to assess the quarterback situation in Green Bay, and he sounds like he believes it will end with some strained relationships between Rodgers and the franchise.

Brett Favre: I think Aaron Rodgers will play somewhere else before he retires originally appeared on Pro Football Talk