Brett Favre is still a fan of Bears QB Nick Foles (sort of)

Former Green Bay Packers legend and infamous Chicago Bears killer, Brett Favre, appeared on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday and had some surprisingly positive things to say about quarterback Nick Foles.

Favre believes the Eagles made a mistake choosing to stick with Carson Wentz over Foles despite Foles’ struggles as Chicago’s QB1.

“I think (Wentz) is very capable,” Favre said. “I think we’re all in agreement that he has the tools. I actually thought they should have kept Nick Foles rather than Carson Wentz, just based off of production and where they got to. You know, they won a Super Bowl with Foles. They’re obviously banking on (Wentz’s) upside, but how many more years do you let him linger before you stick with him or cut bait?”

Foles’ time with the Eagles is a big reason why the Bears made him a priority trade target in the offseason, ultimately shipping a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars for his services.

The returns on that investment haven’t been great. Foles is completing 65.6% of his passes this year for 1,746 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He’s lost four of his six starts, but to be fair, he was a primary reason why the Bears won their Week 3 game against the Falcons even if it doesn’t count as a win on his stat sheet.

The fact Favre believes Foles would’ve been the better choice for the Eagles, considering how much the Bears’ offense has been struggling with the former Super Bowl winner behind center, is difficult to process.

Bears fans certainly disagree and would gladly swap Foles for Wentz in some kind of alternate football universe.