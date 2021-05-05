Brett Favre shares texts to Aaron Rodgers about Packers future

Favre shares texts with Rodgers about future in Green Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Many rumors, reports, whispers and buzz have come out over the past week as word spread of the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Throughout all the hullabaloo however, we still haven’t heard from Rodgers himself. But on Wednesday, another Green Bay Hall of Fame quarterback shared what he’s heard directly from Rodgers.

Favre said he sent Rodgers a text: “I said, ‘Hey, am I going to see you playing for the Saints this year,’ just joking.



He said Rodgers replied: “Hey buddy, I don’t believe that’s going to happen. ... Thanks for checking on me. I’ll touch base with you after this is all over.” https://t.co/hAMbw3isC8 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 5, 2021

Favre shared what he heard from Rodgers on the Wisconsin sports radio show “Wilde & Tausch.”

One of the reasons Rodgers probably doesn’t see himself playing for the Saints is because it seems unlikely that the Packers would trade him to another perennial NFC contender. If Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst caves and does trade Rodgers, he would likely deal him to an AFC team.

Favre knows a thing or two about forcing his way out of Green Bay too. In a strikingly similar situation, Favre retired in 2008 after tension boiled over about Rodgers waiting in the wings. But only a few months later, Favre unretired and was traded to the Jets.

Could we see history repeat itself in 2021?

