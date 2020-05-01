Aaron Rodgers' disappointment over the Green Bay Packers drafting quarterback Jordan Love has made the rounds with the help of former Packers great Brett Favre. He made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio and on Rich Eisen's show to discuss Green Bay's decisions in the 2020 NFL Draft and their outlook moving forward. With obvious parallels between Rodgers' current situation and Favre's final years in Green Bay, the Hall of Fame QB had no problem having conversations to ease Rodgers' concerns.

"Aaron and I have a great relationship, and we talked about it...Obviously, he's a little disappointed."

Favre continued on to express the shock he experienced when the Packers didn't immediately select a playmaker following the Love pick. He stated that the Packers All-Pro QB should feel disrespected.

"To me, the word ‘disrespect' I think is perfect...Isn't it about winning now? That pick says, ‘No.'" -Favre on the Packers selection of Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft

Favre has gone on the record saying he expects Rodgers to be in a different uniform at some point in his career and his most recent comments support that idea even more.

"Aaron, do you ever look around and say, ‘I feel like the odd man out?' And he said, ‘Yeah.'"

With a direct line to Rodgers, Favre's words definitely carry much weight behind them. Only time will tell how the Aaron Rodgers tenure will end in Green Bay but based on Favre's latest statements, an amicable split doesn't seem possible.

Brett Favre shares Aaron Rodgers' frustrations with Packers' direction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago