Brett Favre says Eagles should go with Nick Foles over Carson Wentz

Brett Favre thinks the Eagles should hitch their wagon to Nick Foles, which is interesting on one level because Favre is a Hall of Famer who knows a little bit about quarterback play.

And it's interesting on another level because Favre and Doug Pederson are former teammates, best friends and hunting buddies.

Pederson said Tuesday that Wentz is the Eagles' quarterback moving forward (see story), which means Foles, the Super Bowl MVP, will almost certainly be moving on.

But if it were up to Favre?

No disrespect at all to Carson Wentz. I think he's already proven that he's a great quarterback. Totally different than Nick Foles. Nick Foles, to me, is more of a (Tom) Brady-esque type quarterback. Very limited in what he can do but very, very good in what he does. He's a pure pocket passer and he's great at dishing it out and he's proven that he's clutch. He did it this past week, he did it last year, he's done it time and time again, and he's proven that he can win the big games. That, I think, is what we have to look at, or the Eagles, or anyone in a similar situation - it's about winning, it's about being clutch, doing really what you expect your players to do. And he does it as well as anyone.

Favre spoke on his radio show on SiriusXM NFL Radio, co-hosted by Bruce Murray.

Pederson backed up Favre in Green Bay from 1995 through 1998 and again from 2001 through 2004.

Pederson's first NFL coaching job came under Andy Reid, who was Favre's position coach in Green Bay when the Packers won the Super Bowl.

You know the old saying, ‘Dance with the one who brung you?' They're both young and can you keep going with both of them? I don't think so, so you're going to have to make a decision but I think it is a difficult decision. Again, I don't want to come across as knocking Carson Wentz at all because I'm not. I think a lot of him. But I would go with Nick Foles, I really would. … They are both good. I just, I really like what I've seen from both guys but in particular Nick Foles, especially considering the circumstances in which he has come in.

