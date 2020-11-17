Brett Favre says his Carson Wentz opinion was his and his alone

Favre says his Wentz opinion was his and his alone originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Last week, Brett Favre was on ESPN and when he was asked about Carson Wentz, offered up an opinion that the Eagles should have stuck with Nick Foles, which was the same opinion he had in January of 2019.

Now, Favre is a Hall of Famer but that opinion wouldn’t have mattered much if it wasn’t widely known that Favre and Eagles head coach Doug Pederson are obviously former teammates and good friends.

And then when Pederson was asked about that opinion, he simply said Favre was entitled to his opinion before he eventually said, duh, Wentz is their guy.

On Tuesday, Favre was on Sirius XM radio and added another (and hopefully the last) chapter to this saga.

Here is Favre’s response to Pederson’s response to his opinion:

“Doug and I don't have a problem with each other. It is my opinion. It's not his. What he said is — I don't disagree with him. If I were him, I would have said the same things. They chose Carson Wentz. I'm not saying that's wrong. I'm not saying it's right. I'm just saying that based on that year, how Nick played, not just because he won the Super Bowl as a starting quarterback, but how he led that team.

“And there's no question to me that the guys like Carson Wentz. There's no question to me that he has the potential to be that type of player, meaning capable of leading a team to the Super Bowl. Will it be Philly? I don't know. Right now, Doug and the organization are committed to him and it was just my opinion that based on just strictly on how Nick played and the results, I would have stuck with him. Not knocking Carson at all.”

Hall of Famer @BrettFavre stands by his Nick Foles comments after Eagles coach Doug Pederson defended Carson Wentz.#FlyEaglesFly | @BruceMurrayNFL pic.twitter.com/nx4aWefxha — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) November 17, 2020

OK, so the only thing that really matters there is that Favre confirmed it was his — and only his — opinion about Wentz and Foles. The only reason this whole thing gained any steam was because of the close relationship between Favre and Pederson and the thought that perhaps Favre’s opinion was somehow influenced by that relationship or conversations between the two.

That wasn’t the case. Carry on.

