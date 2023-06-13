Brett Favre praises Tennessee baseball for class shown Scott Berry, wants Vols to win CWS

Brett Favre shared encouraging words for Tennessee baseball the morning after his alma mater, Southern Miss, was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by the Volunteers.

In his early morning musings, Favre encouraged Tennessee to win the College World Series and acknowledged the class shown by the Vols baseball program.

"Hats off to the Vols and great show of class and respect to Coach Berry after the game now go win it," Favre tweeted.

He also applauded Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry, who coached his final game for the program on Monday.

Berry ended his 14-year head coaching stint as the winningest coach in Southern Miss baseball history. The program will be coached by current assistant Christian Ostrander next season.

I speak for all Southern Miss fans when I say we are so proud of Coach Scott Berry and our Baseball team on another great season.And to our fans….top 10 in attendance yet again.Hats off to the Vols and great show of class and respect to Coach Berry after the game now go win it!! — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) June 13, 2023

Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry during game three of the NCAA baseball super regional between Tennessee and Southern Mississippi held at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Monday, June 12, 2023.

After Monday night's super regional win, Tennessee players paid their respect to the coach by tipping their hats as he exited the field. Vols head coach, Tony Vitello, also offered praise in the postgame press conference.

“(Berry) this year and other years, is one that everybody needs to look to,” Vitello said postgame. “The coach part is real good, but the person part is way better.”

Tennessee players pay respect to Southern Miss coach Scott Berry in his last game coaching. pic.twitter.com/OdChVCIn0O — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 13, 2023

Favre is a Mississippi native and attended Southern Miss for four years (1987-1990) before declaring for the NFL draft and playing 20 seasons. The bulk of his Hall of Fame career was spent with the Green Bay Packers, where he played for 16 seasons.

Favre began his illustrious football career at Southern Miss as a physically-gifted quarterback. With his strong arm, Favre ended his college career with his name all throughout the Golden Eagle's record books.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Brett Favre encourages Tennessee baseball to win College World Series