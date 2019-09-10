Brett Favre: Patriots 'very equipped to handle' Antonio Brown addition

Brett Favre isn't afraid to speak his mind, and he had plenty to say Tuesday when the topic of Antonio Brown came up during the Hall of Fame quarterback's SiriusXM NFL Radio interview.

The Green Bay Packers legend is convinced the New England Patriots are well-suited to maximize Brown's talent given their team culture and long track record of success.

"They're very equipped to handle Antonio Brown or any other player in a similar situation because they've done it and they've done it well for so long," Favre said, as transcribed by The Boston Globe's Ben Volin. "Antonio Brown, if he runs a route, he's going to be open. It just never ceases to amaze me how not only does Tom (Brady) throw to the right guy, but they're always wide open.

"They have something going there that we've never seen before, I mean they just manage to do it so good week in and week out. And I got news for the rest of the league: You're chasing New England until they decide that they don't want to be chased anymore."

Favre also is optimistic Brown has plenty of good football left to give.

"Can he play? Absolutely he can play, he's a dynamite player," Favre said. "But again, they got a good thing going right now. I mean, they looked better the other night than they did in the Super Bowl last year, and all of last year. So they really don't need him, and how they use him and keep him happy -- you know he's going to buy in and he's going to do and say the right things, at least initially -- and so it's going to be interesting to see. But the New England Patriots are the team to beat in my opinion without Antonio Brown, so adding him doesn't necessarily make them better because they're really good as it is."

Brown was a distraction at times as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders. The Raiders had enough of his antics and released him Saturday despite trading for him back in March.

The Patriots have a long history of signing veteran players who wore out their welcome with their previous team. The most successful example of this approach came in 2007 when Randy Moss was acquired in a trade with the Raiders, ironically. If Brown gives the Patriots even 75 percent of Moss' production, the decision to sign him will go down as a huge success.

