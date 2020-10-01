Brett Favre hasn't been surprised by Nick Mullens' success with 49ers

Favre hasn't been surprised by Mullens' success with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Mullens has had an impressive start to his NFL career, one that has his name mentioned along with Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck through nine career starts.

Mullens' early success for the 49ers has shocked some, it has come as no surprise to fellow Southern Mississippi alum and NFL legend Brett Favre.

“And I say this, not because Nick’s on here right now, but I am not surprised at all just because of his work ethic,” Favre said during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio along with Mullens.“The kid can play. And that’s the bottom line. The kid can play.

“When you talk about combines and stuff -- oh, this guy’s got long arms. He’s got great reach. His broad jump was great. Ron Wolf said it best, ‘Can the kid play?’ That’s what’s most important. And he can play.”

Mullens has become a reliable backup for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, and his stellar play has led some to look at him as more of a 1B than a No. 2.

After throwing for 343 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' Week 3 win over the New York Giants, Mullens joined Joe Montana as the only 49ers quarterback to throw for 220 yards or more in nine consecutive games.

"You're pretty humbled and thankful for what that says," Mullens said Wednesday on KNBR's "Murph & Mac" show. "Obviously, Joe Montana has the résumé and the legacy that he has established. But for me to even have a way to relate to him is pretty cool.

"It means a lot to me, and it's pretty cool."

With Jimmy Garoppolo still nursing a high ankle sprain, Mullens could get the start once again Sunday when the 49ers welcome the 0-2-1 Philadelphia Eagles to Levi's Stadium.

In nine career starts, Mullens is 4-5 with 2,691 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. However, some of the advanced metrics view him more favorably than traditional stats. Mullens ranks in the top seven in both expected points added (EPA) per play and completion percentage over expectation (CPOE).

If Mullens gets the nod on Sunday, he'll be tasked with keeping the 49ers on track as a number of their injured starters continue to get healthy. A loss to the winless Eagles is something they can't afford in the loaded NFC West.

