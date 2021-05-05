Brett Favre doubts Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers

Brett Favre has lived this. And the former Green Bay Packers’ quarterback believes Aaron Rodgers won’t be back with the team.

“Boy it’s a good question; that’s the million-dollar question,” Favre said during an interview Wednesday on ESPN Wisconsin radio’s Wilde & Tausch.

“I think I know Aaron fairly well, and honestly I just don’t see him coming back and just saying, ‘All right, let’s just bury the hatchet, whatever caused the rift, and I’m just going to come back and play because I love the guys, I love the Green Bay fans’ — I assume he does — but his rift isn’t with the fans or the players. It’s with the front office. Will he just swallow his pride and come in? Maybe. But I don’t see that happening.

“If there’s not a trade, my gut tells me that he’d rather sit out than play. That’s just my gut. There’s no reason for me to say that other than that’s what my gut’s telling me, and I think you guys know Aaron fairly well enough to sort of feel the same way.”

Favre said he made contact with Rodgers Thursday when the story about the current quarterback’s unhappiness broke during the NFL draft but it has been radio silence since.

Favre said he wondered if Rodgers would wind up with the New Orleans Saints. However, Rodgers didn’t think that was going to happen but added, “‘Thanks for checking on me. I’ll touch base with you after all this is over.’ And that was it,” Favre added. “We haven’t talked since.”

"I'd like to see him win a Super Bowl in Green Bay. Another one. But the thing is life's too short, I want him to be happy. He's been there as long as I was there, and I know what that means…Win another Super Bowl, and do what you want to do."

Favre, himself, had troubles with Green Bay at the end of his career and wound up playing for both the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.