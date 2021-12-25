Brett Favre congratulates Aaron Rodgers: ‘Go get us another Super Bowl’

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre had a simple message for Aaron Rodgers after the current Green Bay Packers quarterback broke his team record for career touchdown passes on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

And it got a huge cheer from the crowd.

“Hey 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record. I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl. Congrats,” Favre said in a pre-recorded message played on the jumbotron at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers broke Favre’s record with a first-quarter touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. Tied with Favre at 442 touchdown passes entering Saturday, Rodgers now sits alone in team history with 443.

Rodgers is still fifth in NFL history in touchdown passes, trailing Favre (508) by 65.

In terms of fulfilling Favre’s request, Rodgers and the Packers are well on their way. Matt LaFleur’s team came into the week in possession of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which would guarantee a first-round bye in the postseason and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Another Super Bowl title might complete Rodgers’ legacy in Green Bay. He won his first in 2010. Favre won his only title in 1996.

