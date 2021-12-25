Brett Favre congratulates Aaron Rodgers on setting Packers’ mark for career TD passes

In this article:

Aaron Rodgers stands alone as the quarterback with the most touchdown passes in Green Bay Packers history.

The great Rodgers took less than one quarter Saturday to throw No. 443 and break the tie with Brett Favre.

The former record-holder delivered a message to the current one.

The record-breaker went to Allen Lazard and was good for 11 yards. Mason Crosby’s PAT gave Green Bay a 7-6 lead.

Rodgers reached the mark in his 204th career start. It took Favre 253.