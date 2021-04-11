A Brett Favre comparison for Zach Wilson?

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
That’s right, Mark Sanchez sees some of another former New York Jets quarterback in BYU’s Zach Wilson.

Wilson, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class, reminds Sanchez of Brett Favre, thanks to his ability to make plays when things break down in the pocket.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft, Sanchez knows a thing or two about playing the game’s most important position in the league’s biggest market, and what happens when that goes south. Hopefully for Wilson, if he lands in the Big Apple, he can live up to such a lofty comparison and lead the Jets to the kind of early success they had under Sanchez, which included a pair of AFC title game appearances.

