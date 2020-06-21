Brett Favre compares Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman: 'That hero status will be stamped'

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre believes Colin Kaepernick will one day be viewed as a hero. Favre compared Kaepernick to Pat Tillman, saying both men were willing to make similar sacrifices for something they believed in.

Favre, 50, also told TMZ he believes Kaepernick can still play in the NFL.

When the conversation turns to whether Kaepernick should be inducted into the National Football Hall of Fame, Favre considers the impact Kaepernick had on football.

Favre then makes the comparison to Tillman.

“It’s not easy for a guy his age — Black or white, Hispanic, whatever — to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in,” Favre said. “I can only think of, right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar,” Favre said. “And, we regard him as a hero. So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

Tillman left the Arizona Cardinals in 2001 to join the military. He was killed by friendly fire in 2004. Tillman was 27.

Kaepernick took a knee to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the United States during the 2016 NFL season. He became a free agent in the offseason, and has not played in the NFL since then.

Kaepernick, 32, is still looking to continue his NFL career. After a few years away, Kaepernick may finally get that chance after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league will allow protests in 2020.

San Francisco 49ers' Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL game in 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

