Brett Favre and Bill Swerski’s Superfans talk history of Packers vs. ‘Da Bears’

The 100th NFL season kicks off Thursday night on NBC, and what better way to do it than with a historic rivalry?

The new-look Green Bay Packers go on the road to take on defending NFC North champion Chicago Bears. So to mark the occasion, none other than Green Bay legend Brett Favre visited Soldier Field to speak to Bill Swerski’s Superfans from Saturday Night Live about the origins of the bad blood between the Cheeseheads and “Da Bears.”

Coverage of the rivalry’s latest chapter begins Thursday night on NBC starting at 7:30 p.m. ET with a special edition of Football Night in America live from Soldier Field.