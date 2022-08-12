Brett Favre believes he suffered “thousands” of concussions in the NFL
- Brett FavreAmerican football quarterback
Brett Favre played almost all of his career before the NFL developed an appropriate sensitivity to head injuries. As a result, Favre believes he suffered plenty of them — and kept on playing.
Appearing on The Bubba Army radio show, the Hall of Fame quarterback made an estimate as to the number of concussions he has sustained while playing pro football.
Favre wasn’t alone. For decades, players deal with bell ringing and kept going. The game has gotten much safer since then, even if the risk of head injury lingers. It’s inherent to the game, and barring dramatic changes to the way it’s played, that’s not going away.
