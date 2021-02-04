Brett Favre believes the Jags should take DeVonta Smith first overall over Trevor Lawrence

With the No. 1 overall pick the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a topic of discussion all offseason. Most in the NFL community expect them to hold on to the No. 1 overall pick and take Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, who could be the franchise savior the team has long needed.

However, NFL Hall-of-Famer and legend Brett Favre believes the Jags should spend the pick on another star — and that player is Alabama receiver, DeVonta Smith. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Favre explained his reasoning by raving about Smith’s game-changing abilities.

“I don’t know if Jacksonville, in my opinion, I don’t know if quarterback is their immediate need,” said Favre. “[It’s] probably a lot of needs that they have. I would take [Alabama receiver] DeVonta Smith… The last two games I’ve watched this guy play, I mean, I’m blown away with how good — knowing that teams know that he’s going to get the ball — and he dominates. I think you go with a guy like that.”

He’s right about the need for multiple players, but picking Smith, who is very talented, over Lawrence would be one of the most questionable decisions in Draft Day history. Then again, it’s very possible that Favre hasn’t watched the Jags recently because their national coverage hasn’t been all that great.

Favre was also sure to state he had nothing against Lawrence who is also worthy of the top pick but reiterated that Smith reminded him of Hall-of-Famers from his era.

“Nothing against Trevor Lawrence, but I think you can find a free-agent [quarterback] or one in the latter rounds or mid-rounds of the draft. But you just don’t find a guy like [Smith]. This guy can be a Jerry Rice, a Randy Moss, a total game-changer,” Favre said.

Favre was the rare exemption of a solid starting free agent quarterback hitting the market on two occasions in his career. However, for those who’ve watched the game closely over the years, it’s become painfully clear that free agency isn’t the answer for a starting quarterback. The Jags would know after swinging and missing on Nick Foles.

Additionally, finding a quarterback outside of round one has proven to be extremely hard, too. In fact, in the 2020 playoffs, only four of the 14 teams who participated started a quarterback who wasn’t a first-round pick.

All of that said, it’s clear who the Jags’ should select with the No. 1 overall pick. With the 2021 free agent market having the potential to be strong at receiver with names like Kenny Golladay, Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, and others set to hit the market, they are significantly more likely to hit on a receiver than a free agent quarterback.