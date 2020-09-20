Earlier this week, Brett Favre had Tom Brady‘s back. Today, Favre is wearing Brady’s image on his front.

Favre is in Tampa for the home debut of Tom Brady as the starting quarterback of the Buccaneers. And Favre is wearing a T-shirt with Tom Brady’s face on the Buccaneers logo.

“I think the last person you want to call out after the first game of the year is Tom Brady,” Favre said Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Now maybe they had a mutual truce going into the game, going into the season, ‘Hey, I’m going to be hard on you. I want the guys to know we’re going to treat you the same even though technically I’m not, so are you OK with it?’ If they have that truce, great. If not, I think you are barking up the wrong tree.”

Plenty of people were barking this week about Brady not playing well in Week One. However, that was the toughest game of the year on the Tampa schedule. This week, things should go much smoother.

If they don’t, those Tompa Bay shirts could suddenly become a lot cheaper to purchase.

Brett Favre attends Tom Brady’s home debut originally appeared on Pro Football Talk