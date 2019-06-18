Brett Favre announced comeback, everyone lost their minds, post was deleted

As always, the Ol’ Gunslinger makes things fun, even on a random Tuesday afternoon in the quiet part of the NFL offseason.

For a few, fleeting minutes on Tuesday, Brett Favre was coming back to play in the NFL. At least that’s what a post on his Instagram account said. And, given Favre’s famous retirement waffling that seemed to span about a decade near the end of his career, you didn’t really know if he was joking.

Alas, the Instagram post saying he’d be back for the 2020 season was deleted.

Brett Favre's post stating he is returning to play in the NFL has now been deleted 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZMzImAak2Q — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 18, 2019

Favre later told TMZ his Instagram was hacked. At least we won’t endure another summer of “Aaron Rodgers or Favre?” debates.

Internet has fun with Brett Favre announcement

Favre will turn 50 in October. He was clearly finished in 2010, at 41 years old. Even if Favre had the crazy idea he wanted to play again, nobody is signing a 50-year-old quarterback who was done nine years ago.

But it was fun. Favre’s post was deleted a few minutes after it went up. Everyone sane instantly assumed he was hacked. Or it was a joke gone bad. Or something. But the internet had some jokes.

That Brett Favre comeback gonna be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/krrll0rLBX — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 18, 2019

Preview of Brett Favre’s season if he were to actually come out of retirement pic.twitter.com/aloIZos0VM — SportsWars™ (@SportsWarsTM) June 18, 2019

When John Elway finds out Brett Favre might come out of retirement pic.twitter.com/0sXclRsC8q — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) June 18, 2019

So Favre isn’t coming out of retirement to play in his 50s. It was fun while it lasted.

Brett Favre made everyone's Tuesday with an Instagram post saying he'd be back to play in the NFL in 2020. (Getty Images)

