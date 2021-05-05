Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre knows current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And Favre is willing to share his views about Rodgers’ current situation.

Favre did, in the latest episode of the Bolling with Favre podcast. And Favre thinks that Aaron won’t yield in his desire to leave the Packers.

“Knowing Aaron, and I think I know him fairly well, if he has a grudge, whether it be against the organization or a player or an arch-rival, or family, friends, he ain’t budging,” Favre said. “I don’t see him coming back and saying — if this is not resolved, however, whatever the issue is — if it’s not resolved, or even if it’s resolved but he feels like they have one up on him, he ain’t gonna play. Knowing Aaron, he would sit. Now, he would forego a lot of money, but he’s also got a lot money.”

Rodgers definitely would forego a lot of money. Between repaid bonuses and forfeited salaries, Rodgers will be out $44.5 million.

Favre prefaced his comments by saying (accurately) that the situation dates back to the team’s decision to use a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick to trade up for quarterback Jordan Love. And Favre knows all about that, because he served last year as Rodgers’ unofficial mouthpiece in the aftermath of the Love trade.

“Aaron and I have a great relationship, and we talked about it,” Favre said at the time. “Obviously, he’s a little disappointed.”

Favre also said this: “Aaron, do you ever look around and say, ‘I feel like the odd man out?‘ And he said, ‘Yeah.’”

If anyone knows the ability of Rodgers to hold a grudge, it’s Favre. They have a history, as illustrated in entertaining fashion by Jeff Pearlman’s Gunslinger, an unauthorized biography of Brett Favre. And Favre somehow has found a way to get Rodgers to move past the grudge stage.

Maybe the Packers should ask Favre for advice on how to do the same.

Brett Favre: Aaron Rodgers “ain’t budging” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk