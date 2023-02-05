Brett Favre’s 2009 NFC Championship Game jersey is up for auction

Here’s a name we haven’t heard in a while. Brett Favre’s game-worn jersey from the Minnesota Vikings’ 31-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the 2009 NFC Championship Game will be auctioned off later this month. Favre actually wore two jerseys in this game, and the one up for auction was used during the second half and overtime period.

Favre threw two interceptions in the loss to the Saints in front of a sellout crowd at the Superdome, with his game-losing pass picked off by Tracy Porter effectively sending the contest to overtime. That was the fifth turnover by the Vikings offense on the day, which followed fumbles by Favre (one), Adrian Peterson (two), Percy Harvin (one), and Bernard Berrian (one).

The Minnesota defense folded in extra minutes and allowed the Saints to convert a crucial fourth down inside their own territory, which set up Garrett Hartley’s game-winning 40-yard field goal. Favre was battered by the New Orleans pass rush throughout the game but ultimately didn’t play well enough for the Vikings to advance and win a Super Bowl title of their own. Then again, no quarterback ever has accomplished that for their team. Playoff losses come with the territory.

This would make for an impressive addition to any Saints fan’s trophy case. The auction is scheduled for Feb. 25-26 at Heritage Auctions’ Winter Platinum Night Auction and is expected to sell for upwards of $30,000. How valuable it would be if Favre had actually won a championship for Minnesota?

