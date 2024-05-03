Brett Baty's homer disappears at the Trop (2)

- Giants' offense delivers big hits in 5-2 win over MetsThe Giants open a three-game series against the New York Mets with a 5-2 win on Monday night at Oracle Park.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/mets-win-highlights/1727911/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Giants' offense delivers big hits in 5-2 win over Mets</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>2:25Now PlayingPaused
- Pete Alonso on home run No. 199, Jose Quintana describes early season struggles for the MetsNew York Mets 1B Pete Alonso reacts to hitting his 199th home run and how he felt about the team's offense on Monday against the Giants while starter Jose Quintana describes why he hasn't been able to find consistency yet this season.4:44Now PlayingPaused
- Will J.D. Martinez provide consistency to Mets lineup? | Mets Off Day LiveOn Mets Off Day Live, SNY host Chelsea Sherrod speaks with MLB reporter Hannah Keyser and Newsday's Tim Healey to discuss how important J.D. Martinez joining the Mets roster is prior to his first game with the team.4:10Now PlayingPaused
Conforto's solo blast pads Giants' lead vs. MetsMichael Conforto's solo sixth-inning home run gives the Giants a 5-1 lead over the New York Mets on Monday at Oracle Park.
Giants rally behind Webb in dominant 5-1 win over MetsLogan Webb shines again as San Francisco keeps its offense hot in a 5-1 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday.
- Should Mets regret trading away Pete Crow-Armstrong? | Baseball Night in NYOn Baseball Night in New York, Sal Licata delivers a "rogue" opinion on former Mets prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong who is now with the Cubs and why fans shouldn't pay attention to what he does in Chicago. Anthony McCarron reacts to Sal's take "interesting" take.1:21Now PlayingPaused
When will the Mets call up top pitching prospect Christian Scott? | The Mets PodOn the latest episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo address the possibility of the Mets calling up their top pitching prospect Christian Scott from Triple-A Syracuse. When is the right time for Scott's promotion, knowing he can only throw a limited amount of innings overall in 2024?
- Mets amped up after walk-off homer by Mark VientosThe Mets are amped up after Mark Vientos catapulted them to a walk-off win with his clutch home run in the 11th inning. Anthony Rivera chats with Dexter Henry and has takeaways from Jose Quintana’s start, and also a look at the Mets going forward.4:58Now PlayingPaused
Brett Baty's homer disappears at the Trop (2)
Brett Baty lifts a three-run home run that disappears into the catwalks of Tropicana Field, giving the Mets a 3-0 lead in the top of the 2nd