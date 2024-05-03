Brett Baty's homer disappears at the Trop (2)

When will the Mets call up top pitching prospect Christian Scott? | The Mets Pod On the latest episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo address the possibility of the Mets calling up their top pitching prospect Christian Scott from Triple-A Syracuse. When is the right time for Scott’s promotion, knowing he can only throw a limited amount of innings overall in 2024? Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo bring you The Mets Pod, a podcast dedicated to all things New York Mets! SNY’s signature podcast is a weekly show that delivers everything a Mets fan wants to hear about the team from Queens, including news, analysis, exclusive interviews, special guests, and more! About The Mets Pod: Subscribe below to The Mets Pod to hear Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo talk New York Mets all year long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql

2:07 Now Playing Paused