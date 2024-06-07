Brett Baty officially rejoining Mets as 27th Man for London Series

It was reported earlier this week that Brett Baty would be one of the three players joining the Mets on their taxi squad for the two-game series in London against the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

While speaking with reporters during Friday’s media session, manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that it will officially be the 24-year-old who will serve as the team’s 27th Man for the weekend set.

It remains to be seen if Baty will see any action in his return to the big leagues with New York facing southpaw Ranger Suarez on Saturday and Mark Vientos tearing the cover off the ball, but the hope is that he’ll provide them with another left-handed bat off the bench.

The young slugger was of course recently optioned back down to Triple-A after another sluggish start to the season at the plate, but at the time the skipper said that he’d be back contributing to the team at some point.

Instead of sulking after his disappointing demotion, Baty reported to Triple-A right away and he quickly settled back into a groove by popping a pair of homers over his three games with Syracuse.

“Everything went fine,” Mendoza said. “The fact that he reported right away and hit two homers, he went down there and continued to work, I’m glad he did it. His attitude was great and now he’s back up here and ready to contribute.”

As far as what happens after the Mets return home from this weekend series, the first-year manager said it remains to be seen, and they’ll have a tough decision to make following Sunday morning’s game.