Brett Baty leaves Syracuse Mets game with apparent hand injury

Mets top prospect Brett Baty left Tuesday afternoon’s game with Triple-A Syracuse after suffering an apparent hand injury.

Trainers came out to look at Baty’s hand after a swing during his at-bat in the bottom of the third. He finished the AB by drawing a walk and ran the bases, but when Syracuse took the field in the top of the fourth he was removed for Jose Peraza.

Baty finished the day 1-for-1 with a walk and a single. He also stole a base and came around to score on a Mark Vientos RBI double.

After a strong spring training showing, Baty has been red hot to start the Triple-A season. The sweet-swinging lefty is hitting a crisp .400 with a 1.305 OPS, two homers, five RBI, and a pair of stolen bases.

He's also looked relatively smooth over at the hot corner, making a handful of highlight-reel plays.

The Mets and Mets fans are certainly hoping the injury isn't anything too serious. With Eduardo Escobar's early season struggles, Baty could've quickly been playing his way into a roster spot.